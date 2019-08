Stocks rose broadly in afternoon trading on Wall Street Friday as investors looked to end a turbulent week on a positive note.

The S&P 500 was up 1.4% as of 3:24 p.m. Eastern time and the Dow Jones Industrial Average also gained ground. But both indexes are still headed for a third straight weekly decline after steep losses earlier in the week, including an 800 point drop in the Dow.

Technology stocks drove much of the market's gains in a sign that investors regained some appetite for riskier holdings. Microsoft rose 1.6% and Apple climbed 2.2%. Nvidia surged 7.7% on solid earnings.