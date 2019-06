- The huge new entertainment venue called Texas Live! is already expanding.

Texas Live! will unveil two bowling lanes Monday inside Sports & Social. The restaurant has two floors, one for eating and another for games.

“It’s full of games – kids’ games, adult games. It’s everything from our new bowling lanes to bubble hockey to shuffleboard and all kinds of games, arcade games. It’s a good time for kids during the day and we go all night,” said Chief Operating Officer Jim Watry.

Watry said Texas Live! has been pretty popular since it opened. He’s not surprised with all there is to do at the venue.

“People come here not only just on game days or for game watch parties but we do a lot of festivals. We do a lot of concerts and live music, up to 20 concerts a week. So every day we’re busy. We’re open all day every day,” he said.

The $1 million expansion also includes private dining rooms and a special event space for things like parties and conferences.

In August, the Live! by Lowes hotel will also open with more than 300 guest rooms and even more meeting space.

LINK: www.texas-live.com