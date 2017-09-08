Tell It to Tim: Confederate statues, Zeke

By: FOX4News.com Staff

Posted: Sep 08 2017 09:55AM CDT

Video Posted: Sep 08 2017 08:11AM CDT

Viewers this week sound off on the Confederate statues and what to do with the dreamers. Plus should Zeke play or not? It's Friday and time to Tell It to Tim.

Up Next:


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In - includes advertiser stories