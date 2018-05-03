Team called 'Meat Fight' fundraising for Bike MS

About 2,000 people will ride and more will cheer them on this weekend for the annual Bike MS ride. One fundraising team that always leads the way has an odd name -- Meat Fight. Tim Ryan talks to the team's founder, Alice Laussade, and members, Connie Buran and Jeana Johnson.

LINKS:

Meat Fight

main.nationalmssociety.org/site/PageNavigator/BIKE_HOM_splash.html

www.meatfight.com

Tim Ryan

main.nationalmssociety.org/site/TR?fr_id=29889&pg=personal&px=15621751