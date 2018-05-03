Team called 'Meat Fight' fundraising for Bike MS

By: FOX4News.com Staff

Posted: May 03 2018 08:35AM CDT

Video Posted: May 03 2018 08:36AM CDT

Updated: May 03 2018 08:37AM CDT

About 2,000 people will ride and more will cheer them on this weekend for the annual Bike MS ride. One fundraising team that always leads the way has an odd name -- Meat Fight. Tim Ryan talks to the team's founder, Alice Laussade, and members, Connie Buran and Jeana Johnson.

LINKS:

Meat Fight
main.nationalmssociety.org/site/PageNavigator/BIKE_HOM_splash.html
www.meatfight.com

Tim Ryan
main.nationalmssociety.org/site/TR?fr_id=29889&pg=personal&px=15621751

Up Next:


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In - includes advertiser stories