Chef Tim Love returns to Good Day to share one of his favorite Italian salad recipes. He's opening a new place later this month called Gemella. The name is a nod to his twin girls.

Caesar Salad with Anchovy Lime Vinaigrette and Cacio y Pepe

Wash and Clean Lettuce. Cut off in half lengthwise. Remove any brown spots and discard. Chop into approximately 1" pieces.