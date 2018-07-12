Seniors feed construction workers in Frisco

- A group of North Texas senior citizens packed homemade lunches Wednesday to thank the construction workers who are improving their community.

The workers picked up their bag lunches at Mustang Creek Estates, a senior living facility that’s east of Toyota Stadium on Main Street.

The bags included homemade chicken salad sandwiches "prepared with love and gratitude," said Lauren Witt, a spokeswoman for Mustang Creek Estates.

This was the group’s way of thanking the workers for expanding part of Main Street from four to six lanes.

“While many people complain about the delays and mess that construction teams create in work zones, a group of seniors understands that these men and women are doing a service by making the city a better place to live,” Witt said.