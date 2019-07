You can find seasonal quiches, pies, kolaches and more at Good Local Markets. Kelly Ball from Naturally Curly Cook makes a delicious peach pastry.

Peach Galette

Toss peach slices in sugar, lemon zest, and lemon juice. Spread ricotta on base of pastry circle, top with peaches, then thyme. Fold edges of crust upward to form a border around the filling. Sprinkle entire pastry with turbinado sugar. Bake at 350 for 20 minutes, rotating half way.