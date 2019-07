- Panther Island Pavilion in Fort Worth is adding another outdoor activity for people to enjoy this summer.

A 30-foot pontoon boat will be launching from Panther Island to take up to 20 people at a time on a tour of the Trinity River.

One and two-hour cruises will be available. Prices per hour are $9 for kids and $15 for adults.

The tours start on Friday.

LINK: www.pantherislandboattours.com