Rey and Princess Leia need forever homes!

By: FOX4News.com Staff

Posted: Apr 29 2018 08:48AM CDT

Video Posted: Apr 29 2018 08:35AM CDT

You can find them at Operation Kindness today!

3201 Earhart Drive
Carrollton, Texas 75006

972 | 418-PAWS (7297)

HOURS OF OPERATION
12PM - 7PM Mon, Wed, Thur
11AM - 5PM Fri, Sat, Sun

Closed on Tuesday

