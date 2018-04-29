Rey and Princess Leia need forever homes!
You can find them at Operation Kindness today!
3201 Earhart Drive
Carrollton, Texas 75006
972 | 418-PAWS (7297)
HOURS OF OPERATION
12PM - 7PM Mon, Wed, Thur
11AM - 5PM Fri, Sat, Sun
Closed on Tuesday
© Copyright 2000 - 2016 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
© Copyright 2000 - 2016 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
You can find them at Operation Kindness today!
3201 Earhart Drive
Carrollton, Texas 75006
972 | 418-PAWS (7297)
HOURS OF OPERATION
12PM - 7PM Mon, Wed, Thur
11AM - 5PM Fri, Sat, Sun
Closed on Tuesday