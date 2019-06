This weekend you can see acrobats on ice and skaters doing things they may have never imagined. It's Cirque du Soleil's first ice experience.

The show "Crystal" features synchronized, freestyle and extreme skating in addition to the traditional swinging trapeze, aerial straps and juggling.

The story follows a girl named Crystal who doesn't know how to fit in. She finds her place with help from her reflection, a character who shows her it's okay to be herself.