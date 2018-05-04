You can gather with your friends at a trendy restaurant and help a good cause with our friends from Grit Fitness. They share a recipe for a zucchini noodle salad.



Whole 30 'Zoodle' Pesto Salad

For The Pesto Sauce:

Basil – 2.5 oz

Spinach – 10oz

Minced Garlic – 0.5oz

Olive Oil – 1 cup

Cashews – 5oz

Nutritional Yeast – 1.5 oz

Lemon Juice – ¼ cup

Water – ¾ cup

Salt – ¼ tbsp

Pepper – ¼ tbsp

Place the ingredients in an electric blender and blend for about 6 minutes until you obtain a smooth and creamy pesto sauce.

For The Salad:

Roma Tomatoes – 2 pcs

Green Zucchini (for the zoodles) – 2 pcs

Spinach – a handful

Red Onions – 1/3 pcs

¼ tsp Chili Flakes

1 tbs Scallions

1 tbs Sunflower Seeds

Cut the ends of the zucchini and use the spiralizer to make zoodles (zucchini noodles) and set aside. Cut the red onions into small dices, and the tomatoes into large dices.

In a pan, put 1 tablespoon of olive oil, once hot add in the zoodles and toss them for about 2 minutes, you do not want the fully cooked but just lightly sautéed.

Put the zoodles in a bowl and add the tomatoes, spinach and red onions, drizzle the pesto sauce on top and garnish with the last three ingredients of the recipe… It is ready.

LINKS:

www.eventbrite.com/e/grit-fitness-x-gather-kitchen-summer-sweat-series-tickets-4366254953

www.gatherkitchen.com