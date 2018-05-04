Whole 30 'Zoodle' Pesto Salad

By: FOX4News.com Staff

Posted: May 04 2018 01:25PM CDT

Updated: May 04 2018 01:26PM CDT

You can gather with your friends at a trendy restaurant and help a good cause with our friends from Grit Fitness. They share a recipe for a zucchini noodle salad.
 

Whole 30 'Zoodle' Pesto Salad

For The Pesto Sauce:
Basil – 2.5 oz
Spinach – 10oz
Minced Garlic – 0.5oz
Olive Oil – 1 cup
Cashews – 5oz
Nutritional Yeast – 1.5 oz
Lemon Juice – ¼ cup
Water – ¾ cup
Salt – ¼ tbsp
Pepper – ¼ tbsp

Place the ingredients in an electric blender and blend for about 6 minutes until you obtain a smooth and creamy pesto sauce.

For The Salad:
Roma Tomatoes – 2 pcs
Green Zucchini (for the zoodles) – 2 pcs
Spinach – a handful
Red Onions – 1/3 pcs
¼ tsp Chili Flakes
1 tbs Scallions
1 tbs Sunflower Seeds

Cut the ends of the zucchini and use the spiralizer to make zoodles (zucchini noodles) and set aside. Cut the red onions into small dices, and the tomatoes into large dices.

In a pan, put 1 tablespoon of olive oil, once hot add in the zoodles and toss them for about 2 minutes, you do not want the fully cooked but just lightly sautéed.

Put the zoodles in a bowl and add the tomatoes, spinach and red onions, drizzle the pesto sauce on top and garnish with the last three ingredients of the recipe… It is ready.

LINKS:
www.eventbrite.com/e/grit-fitness-x-gather-kitchen-summer-sweat-series-tickets-4366254953
www.gatherkitchen.com

Up Next:


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In - includes advertiser stories