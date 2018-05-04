Did you know National Enchilada Day and Cinco De Mayo fall on the same day? We celebrate both with Chef Roberto Madrid from Big Beat Dallas.



Vegetarian Enchiladas

1/2 inch dice Mexican green squash EVOO 3 ounces , S&P and Grill

3 ounces 1/2 inch dice yellow squash EVOO , S&P and Grill

3 ounces caramelized yellow onion EVOO , S&P and Plancha 1/4 ea

zest of lime

1/4 ea zest of lemon

1/2 ea juice of lime

2 ounces 1/4 inch dice roma tomatoes

2 ounces 1/4 inch dice yellow tomatoes

2 ounces roasted and peeled red bell pepper 1/4 inch dice

1/2 oz sliced green onion

1 tbl extra virgin olive oil

3 ounces roasted and peeled poblano pepper 1 inch strips

2 ounces roasted and peeled anaheim pepper 1 inch strips

1 oz 1/2 inch dice roma tomatoes

1 oz 1/2 inch dice yellow tomatoes

1/2 tsp Lemon Oil

0.13 tsp kosher salt

0.13 tsp black peppercorn Fresh Ground

1/4 ea juice of lime

2 ea Hand Made Corn Tortilla

4 ounces Shredded jalapeño pepper Jack cheese

1 ea fried egg sunny side up

1/4 oz micro cilantro

6 fl ounces Mole Sauce

Warm the tortilla, put the 3 oz of veggie mix, 2 oz of jack cheese and 2 tbl of mole sauce and then fold it in half.

Do it for two tortilla and then put them flat side together pressed hard into the oven to get it hot and melt the cheese.

Place it on the middle of a square plate, cover almost with 4 oz of mole sauce, make the mix of roasted peppers, tomatoes, lemon oil and season it.

Mix it with the remaining veggie mix and put it on the mole sauce,

Place a round cutter cut sunny side fried egg, S&P, garnish with Micro cilantro and drizzle lemon oil over the dish and on the plate.

LINKS:

barmanzanilla.com

bigbeatdallas.com