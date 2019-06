Chef Mike Smith from Utopia Food and Fitness cooks up a light summer meal.



Turkish Chicken with Lemon Couscous

1 lb chicken breast

6 oz couscous

4 oz olive, green

½ cup small diced bell pepper

¼ cup small diced poblano pepper

1 tsp chopped cilantro

1 tsp chopped mint

1 tsp balsamic vinegar

½ cup lemon juice

Turkish Spice

1 tbs cumin

1 tsp cayenne

1 tbs cinnamon

1 tsp garlic powder

For Chicken: Score the meat and rub with Turkish spice then grill until a nice crust of spice is on the chicken and it is cooked through (165 internal temperature).

For Couscous: Boil 2 qts salted water and add couscous then cook until soft and most of the water is absorbed. Strain remaining water then stir in lemon juice.

For Relish: Add the olives, bell pepper, poblano pepper, cilantro, mint and balsamic vinegar to a food processor and pulse until well blended.

Serve chicken sliced over the couscous and top with the relish.

