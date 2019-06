Chef Scott Hoffner from Didi's Downtown shares the recipe for a spicy starter.



Tuna on Fire

5oz Tuna Filet

1oz Blackened Seasoning

1 Cucumber

1/2 Red Onion

1/4 cup Rice Wine Vinegar

1Tbsp Sugar

1oz Canola Oil

1oz Green Onion

1Tsp White Sesame Seeds

2oz Sriracha

Slice cucumber and de-seed.

Julienne red onion as thinly as possible.

In a mixing bowl, add rice wine vinegar, sugar, 1 oz Sriracha and whisk together until sugar is completely dissolved.

Add cucumbers and onions to mixing bowl and refrigerate for 1 hour. The longer it marinates the stronger the flavor.

Take saute pan and add canola oil and heat until almost smoking.

Dredge tuna steak in blackened seasoning until completely coated around the filet.

Sear on each side for 30 seconds (if you like your tuna cooked more than rare reduce heat and cook to the desired temperature).

Remove from saute pan and slice thinly.

Spoon 3 Tbsp of cucumber onion salad onto plate and layer sliced tuna on top.

Garnish with sliced green onions and Sriracha and avocado is always a nice addition.

LINK: didisdowntown.com