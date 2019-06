Chef Yuki Saka-Kibara makes a pork ramen with Hakata-style noodles. His restaurant Marufuku Ramen is located near Preston and Warren in Frisco.



Tonkotsu Ramen

Tonkotsu Broth

2lb pork bones

1lb pork skin

1 large onion

1/2 cabbage

Put pork bones and skins in boiling water for 5 minutes, then blanch and wash in cold water. Gather all ingredients in a stock pot get it to slow rolling boil and continue cooking for 4-8 hours, the longer the whiter it gets.

Kaeshi

1 cup soy sauce

1/3 cup mirin

1/3 cup sake

1 piece kombu (sea kelp)

Bring all ingredients in a small pot to boil, then cool down toss away the kombu.

Pork Chashu

1lb pork belly

1 knob ginger

1 cup soy sauce

1/2 cup mirin

1/2 cup sake

3 tbsp sugar

Sear pork belly on all sides. Use a small pot to combine all ingredients for the sauce and submerge the pork belly in and bring to boil. Continue to cook on low for about 1 hour or until pork belly is tender.

Ramen noodles can usually be purchased in any Asian markets (Hakata Style Ramen uses ultra-fine ramen noodles).

Assembly: Pour 1 oz of kaeshi in the bowl, pour in 12 oz of hot broth then drop the cooked ramen noodles and garnish and finish with a variety of toppings.

Usual Toppings: bean sprout, menma (fermented bamboo), kikurage mushrooms (dry mushrooms), green onions and pickled ginger, which all can be purchased from Asian markets.

LINK: www.marufukuramen.com