It's Taco Tuesday at Uncle Julio's. The restaurant now has a taco bar with ground beef, chicken and 13 fresh taco toppings every Tuesday at all seven DFW locations. Representative Ron Vasquez stopped by Good Day to make some of those toppings and put together what he calls the Cowboy Taco.



Chipotle Crema

1 cups mayonnaise

¾ cup sour cream

2 tbsp of chipotle peppers in adobo sauce (blended together)

2 tbsp lime juice

3 fl oz. olive oil

1 tsp salt

Combine all ingredients into a blender and blend smooth.



Tumbleweed Onions

1 lb yellow onions (thinly sliced)

½ cup buttermilk

1 tsp paprika

½ tsp garlic powder

½ tsp onion powder

½ tsp salt

¼ tsp cayenne pepper ground

Flour as needed

Place buttermilk and spices into a mixing bowl. Whisk the mixture until spices are fully combined with buttermilk. Place thinly sliced onions into buttermilk and mix with a rubber spatula until the onions are evenly coated. Move onions into the refrigerator and allow to sit for at least one hour prior to cooking

To cook, set fryer to 350 degrees. Shake excess buttermilk from onions and dredge in flour. Place dredged onions into fryer and cook until golden brown. Remove from fryer and allow oil to drain. Line a bowl with paper napkins to absorb excess grease then place onions into the bowl.



Roasted Corn Pico

3 cups corn kernels

½ cup diced red bell pepper

½ tsp minced jalapeno

½ cup diced poblano pepper

¼ cup diced red onion

¼ cup chopped fresh cilantro

¾ tsp salt

¼ tsp black pepper

¼ tsp red wine vinegar

¾ tsp lime juice

Coat sauté pan with a thin layer of oil, the heat. Once hot spread 2 cups of corn kernels over the pan. Toast for 1 to 2 minutes then toss and continue to roast for 1 to 2 minutes. Remove from pan and place into the refrigerator to cool. Once roasted corn has cooled place into a mixing bowl with 1 cup of unroasted corn. Add all other ingredients to the mixing bowl and mix well. Serve.

LINK: www.UncleJulios.com