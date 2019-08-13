< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. The Cowboy Taco Posted Aug 13 2019 11:20AM CDT
Updated Aug 13 2019 11:57AM CDT CDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"KDFW"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_423567549_423560018_189504",video:"594215",poster:"https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/13/The_Cowboy_Taco_0_7589895_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"The%2520folks%2520from%2520Uncle%2520Julios%2520share%2520the%2520recipe.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-kdfw.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/08/13/The_Cowboy_Taco_594215_1800.mp4",eventLabel:"The%20Cowboy%20Taco-423560018",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/kdfw/good_day&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox4news.com%2Fgood-day%2Frecipes%2Fthe-cowboy-taco"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new By FOX4News.com Staff delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/13/The_Cowboy_Taco_0_7589895_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/13/The_Cowboy_Taco_0_7589895_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/13/The_Cowboy_Taco_0_7589895_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/13/The_Cowboy_Taco_0_7589895_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/13/The_Cowboy_Taco_0_7589895_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-423567549-423560003" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/13/The_Cowboy_Taco_0_7589895_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/13/The_Cowboy_Taco_0_7589895_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/13/The_Cowboy_Taco_0_7589895_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/13/The_Cowboy_Taco_0_7589895_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/13/The_Cowboy_Taco_0_7589895_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-423567549" style="display: none;"> </div> <p>It's Taco It's Taco Tuesday at Uncle Julio's. The restaurant now has a taco bar with ground beef, chicken and 13 fresh taco toppings every Tuesday at all seven DFW locations. Representative Ron Vasquez stopped by Good Day to make some of those toppings and put together what he calls the Cowboy Taco.

**Chipotle Crema**

1 cups mayonnaise
¾ cup sour cream
2 tbsp of chipotle peppers in adobo sauce (blended together)
2 tbsp lime juice 
3 fl oz. olive oil 
1 tsp salt

Combine all ingredients into a blender and blend smooth. 


**Tumbleweed Onions**

1 lb yellow onions (thinly sliced)
½ cup buttermilk
1 tsp paprika
½ tsp garlic powder
½ tsp onion powder
½ tsp salt
¼ tsp cayenne pepper ground
Flour as needed

Place buttermilk and spices into a mixing bowl. Whisk the mixture until spices are fully combined with buttermilk. Place thinly sliced onions into buttermilk and mix with a rubber spatula until the onions are evenly coated. Move onions into the refrigerator and allow to sit for at least one hour prior to cooking

To cook, set fryer to 350 degrees. Shake excess buttermilk from onions and dredge in flour. Place dredged onions into fryer and cook until golden brown. Remove from fryer and allow oil to drain. Line a bowl with paper napkins to absorb excess grease then place onions into the bowl. 


Roasted Corn Pico

3 cups corn kernels
½ cup diced red bell pepper
½ tsp minced jalapeno
½ cup diced poblano pepper
¼ cup diced red onion
¼ cup chopped fresh cilantro
¾ tsp salt
¼ tsp black pepper
¼ tsp red wine vinegar
¾ tsp lime juice

Coat sauté pan with a thin layer of oil, the heat. Once hot spread 2 cups of corn kernels over the pan. Toast for 1 to 2 minutes then toss and continue to roast for 1 to 2 minutes. Remove from pan and place into the refrigerator to cool. Once roasted corn has cooled place into a mixing bowl with 1 cup of unroasted corn. Add all other ingredients to the mixing bowl and mix well. Serve. 

LINK: www.UncleJulios.com class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409650_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KDFW_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Recipes" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"409758" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Recipes Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/good-day/recipes/soy-pineapple-marinade" title="Soy Pineapple Marinade" data-articleId="423931743" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/15/Celebrate_National_Fajita_Day__0_7594439_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/15/Celebrate_National_Fajita_Day__0_7594439_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/15/Celebrate_National_Fajita_Day__0_7594439_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/15/Celebrate_National_Fajita_Day__0_7594439_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/15/Celebrate_National_Fajita_Day__0_7594439_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Soy Pineapple Marinade</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 15 2019 08:56AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 15 2019 10:00AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Celebrate National Fajita Day with this marinade recipe from On The Border. </p><p>Soy Pineapple Marinade</p><p>Yields 2 ½ cups.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/good-day/recipes/poutine" title="Poutine" data-articleId="423747555" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/14/Shark_Club_s_Poutine_0_7592181_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/14/Shark_Club_s_Poutine_0_7592181_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/14/Shark_Club_s_Poutine_0_7592181_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/14/Shark_Club_s_Poutine_0_7592181_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/14/Shark_Club_s_Poutine_0_7592181_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Poutine</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 14 2019 10:46AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 14 2019 11:00AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Swim into brand new territory with a very unique sports bar -- Shark Club. Chef Kyle Muhlbach visited Good Day talk about the restaurant that's been in Canada and the UK and has now opened in Plano.</p><p>Deep fry or bake your fries until crispy, this will stop them from getting soggy from the gravy.</p><p>Make your most favorite gravy, thicker is better as it will stick to the fries.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/good-day/recipes/breakfast-for-dinner" title="Breakfast for Dinner" data-articleId="423031592" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/09/Breakfast_for_Dinner_0_7583818_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/09/Breakfast_for_Dinner_0_7583818_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/09/Breakfast_for_Dinner_0_7583818_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/09/Breakfast_for_Dinner_0_7583818_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/09/Breakfast_for_Dinner_0_7583818_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Chef Tom Fleming shares the recipe." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Breakfast for Dinner</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 09 2019 10:38AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 09 2019 10:39AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Chef Tom Fleming from Crossroads Diner returns to Good Day to share what he does on those busy school nights – he hunts around the fridge to feed his hangry family of four.</p><p>In medium skillet heat Evoo until hot.</p><p>Add tomatoes to skillet and blister. Add olives and capers. Add green onions. Add marinara and bring to simmer.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4028_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4028"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409650_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/bystander-murdered-outside-fort-worth-convenience-store"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/16/Bystander_Murdered_Outside_Fort_Worth_Co_0_7599402_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Bystander_Murdered_Outside_Fort_Worth_Co_0_20190817032840"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Bystander Murdered Outside Fort Worth Convenience Store</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-world/nypd-investigating-incident-at-fulton-st-station"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/16/rice-cooker-suspect_1565968558976_7597509_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="The NYPD was searching for a person of interest in connection with two rice cookers found inside a lower Manhattan subway station Friday." title="rice-cooker-suspect_1565968558976-402970.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>NYPD hunts for W. Va man after 3 rice cookers found in Manhattan</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/entertainment/easy-rider-star-peter-fonda-dies-at-79-according-to-reports"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/16/peter%20fonda_1565994927657.jpg_7598525_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Actor Peter Fonda poses during the red carpet prior the opening ceremony of the Guadalajara International Film Festival in March of 2019. Va man after 3 rice cookers found in Manhattan</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/entertainment/easy-rider-star-peter-fonda-dies-at-79-according-to-reports" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/16/peter%20fonda_1565994927657.jpg_7598525_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/16/peter%20fonda_1565994927657.jpg_7598525_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/16/peter%20fonda_1565994927657.jpg_7598525_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/16/peter%20fonda_1565994927657.jpg_7598525_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/16/peter%20fonda_1565994927657.jpg_7598525_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Actor&#x20;Peter&#x20;Fonda&#x20;poses&#x20;during&#x20;the&#x20;red&#x20;carpet&#x20;prior&#x20;the&#x20;opening&#x20;ceremony&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;Guadalajara&#x20;International&#x20;Film&#x20;Festival&#x20;in&#x20;March&#x20;of&#x20;2019&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Leonardo&#x20;Alvarez&#x20;Hernandez&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>'Easy Rider' star Peter Fonda dies at 79, according to reports</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/jurors-see-physical-evidence-in-trial-for-missing-fort-worth-woman-typhenie-johnson" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/16/456%20530%20HEAD2_FW%20MISSING%20WOMAN%20TRIAL_00.00.00.11_1565994609919.png_7598374_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/16/456%20530%20HEAD2_FW%20MISSING%20WOMAN%20TRIAL_00.00.00.11_1565994609919.png_7598374_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/16/456%20530%20HEAD2_FW%20MISSING%20WOMAN%20TRIAL_00.00.00.11_1565994609919.png_7598374_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/16/456%20530%20HEAD2_FW%20MISSING%20WOMAN%20TRIAL_00.00.00.11_1565994609919.png_7598374_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/16/456%20530%20HEAD2_FW%20MISSING%20WOMAN%20TRIAL_00.00.00.11_1565994609919.png_7598374_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Jurors see physical evidence in trial for missing Fort Worth woman Typhenie Johnson</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/construction-on-globe-life-field-nearly-75-complete" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/16/6P%20192%20TZ_GLOBELIFE%20CONSTRUCTION_00.00.00.02_1565992799618.png_7598347_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/16/6P%20192%20TZ_GLOBELIFE%20CONSTRUCTION_00.00.00.02_1565992799618.png_7598347_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/16/6P%20192%20TZ_GLOBELIFE%20CONSTRUCTION_00.00.00.02_1565992799618.png_7598347_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/16/6P%20192%20TZ_GLOBELIFE%20CONSTRUCTION_00.00.00.02_1565992799618.png_7598347_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/16/6P%20192%20TZ_GLOBELIFE%20CONSTRUCTION_00.00.00.02_1565992799618.png_7598347_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Construction on Globe Life Field nearly 75% complete</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/steamy-summer-continues" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/16/Steamy_Summer_Continues_0_7598332_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/16/Steamy_Summer_Continues_0_7598332_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/16/Steamy_Summer_Continues_0_7598332_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/16/Steamy_Summer_Continues_0_7598332_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/16/Steamy_Summer_Continues_0_7598332_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Steamy Summer Continues</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox4news.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div href="http://www.fox4news.com/weather">Weather</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/weather/forecast">7-Day Forecast</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/weather/allergies">Allergies</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/weather-alerts">Alerts</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/closings">Closings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/weather/4yoursafety">4 Your Safety</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/pics">Share Photos</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/news/fox4features">Only On FOX 4</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/goodday">Good Day</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/news/fox4features">FOX 4 Features</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/news/lonestar">Lone Star Adventures</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/trackdown">Trackdown</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/news/investigations">Investigations</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/basictraining">Basic Training Podcast</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/sports">Sports</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/sports/cowboys">Cowboys</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/sports/mavericks">Mavericks</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/sports/rangers">Rangers</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/sports/stars">Stars</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/sports/fcdallas">FC Dallas</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/sports/colleges">Colleges</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/sports/highschool">High School</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/about">About Us</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/contact">Contact Us</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/fox4-links/links-mentioned-on-fox-4">Links from On Air</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/about/staff">Anchors and Reporters</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/entertainment/tvlistings">TV Listings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/about-us/fox-4-station-history">Station History</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/about-us/frequently-asked-questions">FAQ</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/about-us/work-for-kdfw-fox-4-kdfi-my-27-1">Work For Us</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/live">Live</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/video">Video</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/kdfi-my27">FOX 4 More</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="social-share"> <h4>Follow Us</h4> <ul> <li class="facebook"><a href="https://www.facebook.com/Fox4DFW"><i class="fa fa-facebook icon"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="https://twitter.com/FOX4"><i class="fa fa-twitter icon"></i></a></li> <li class="email"><a href="mailto:kdfw@foxtv.com"><i class="fa fa-envelope icon"></i></a></li> <li class="rss"><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/feeds/rssFeed?obfType=RSS_FEED&siteId=200007"><i class="fa fa-rss icon"></i></a></li> <li class="instagram"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/fox4news/"><i class="fa fa-instagram icon"></i></a></li> <li class="youtube"><a href="https://www.youtube.com/fox4news"><i class="fa fa-youtube icon"></i></a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer-links mobile-apps"> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 4 News App</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-4-dallas-fort-worth/id376817521?mt=8" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.vervewireless.droid.foxkdfw&hl=en_US" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 4 WAPP</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-4-kdfw-wapp/id506375544?mt=8" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.kdfw.android.weather&hl=en_US" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 4 Fastlane</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox4-fastlane/id1137221117?mt=8" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.trafficcast.trafficcarma.kdfw_prod&hl=en" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> </div> <div class="legal"> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/privacy-policy">Updated Privacy Policy</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/terms-of-service">Terms of Service</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/ad-choices">Ad Choices</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/public-file">FCC Public 