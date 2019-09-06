< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. News</a></h4> Dallas father fighting for his life in ICU after being shot while taking out the trash with his wife</a></h4> Memorial Stair Climb held in Dallas to remember 9/11 first responders</a></h4> Heat Hangs On!</a></h4> Sweet Popcorn</h1> Sweet Popcorn Sweet Popcorn delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/09/06/Sweet___Salty_Popcorn_0_7643010_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/09/06/Sweet___Salty_Popcorn_0_7643010_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/09/06/Sweet___Salty_Popcorn_0_7643010_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/09/06/Sweet___Salty_Popcorn_0_7643010_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/09/06/Sweet___Salty_Popcorn_0_7643010_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-427660080-427669375" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/09/06/Sweet___Salty_Popcorn_0_7643010_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/09/06/Sweet___Salty_Popcorn_0_7643010_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/09/06/Sweet___Salty_Popcorn_0_7643010_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/09/06/Sweet___Salty_Popcorn_0_7643010_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/09/06/Sweet___Salty_Popcorn_0_7643010_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-427660080" style="display: none;"> </div> <p>Crave Popcorn owner Carol Davis stops by Good Day to show you how to sweeten the snack. She makes two batches of chocolatey popcorn.<br /> </p> <p><strong>Zebra Popcorn</strong></p> <p>3 quarts Caramel Candied Popcorn <br /> 1-2 tablespoons Course Sea Salt<br /> 1 cups white chocolate<br /> 1 cups milk chocolate<br /> 1 cookie sheet<br /> 1 wax paper sheet</p> <p>Line tray with wax paper. Pour caramel popcorn evenly on each tray.</p> <p>Melt white chocolate in microwave on half power stirring every 30 seconds. Drizzle white chocolate over all of the popcorn. </p> <p>Melt milk chocolate in microwave on half power stirring every 30 seconds. Drizzle chocolate over all of the popcorn. </p> <p>Sprinkle course sea salt over all the chocolate before it dries.</p> <p>Allow chocolate to dry for about 10 minutes on wax paper then put it popcorn tub.</p> <p><br /> <strong>Chocolate 'n Sea Salt Popcorn</strong></p> <p>3 quarts Caramel Candied Popcorn <br /> 1-2 tablespoons Course Sea Salt<br /> 2 cups dark chocolate<br /> 1 cookie sheet<br /> 1 wax paper sheet</p> <p>Line each tray with wax paper.</p> <p>Pour 2 cups dark chocolate in double boiler on medium heat.</p> <p>Turn mixer on and add all chocolate to melt for 5-7 minutes. Pour in about half the caramel popcorn and allow to mix for 2 minutes. Pour in the remaining caramel popcorn and allow chocolate to coat all popcorn – about 3 minutes. </p> <p>Turn off mixer and use a spatula to scrape chocolate coated popcorn out of kettle onto lined trays. Spread the popcorn out evenly so it doesn’t clump all together. More Recipes Stories data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/09/04/Bucatini_Carbonara_0_7637463_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/09/04/Bucatini_Carbonara_0_7637463_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/09/04/Bucatini_Carbonara_0_7637463_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/09/04/Bucatini_Carbonara_0_7637463_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Chef Johnny di Francesco shares the recipe." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Bucatini Carbonara</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 04 2019 08:40AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 04 2019 10:13AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Chef Johnny di Francesco is opening a Neapolitan-style pizzeria in the Dallas Arts District called 400 Gradi. Whisk all together. Ginger Sriracha Salmon

Peter Chou, the general manager at Bellagreen, shares a recipe to help you spice up your salmon. It's salmon served over spaghetti, peppers, zucchini and squash tossed in a ginger sriracha sauce.

Ginger Sriracha Salmon

Heat skillet with olive oil, garlic and shallots and cook for one minute. Add seasonal vegetables and cook for one additional minute, then mix in ginger sauce and sriracha. Add cooked pasta and toss ingredients together. Tailgate Grilling Tips

Tailgating at home or at the game is an artform and Outback Steakhouse shared the best practices when cooking out of the grill or on a flat top grill.

1 steak Tailgate Grilling Tips 