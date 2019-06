The folks from the Inn on Lake Granbury share a baked breakfast recipe that your whole family will love.

Sausage Pancake

24 oz bulk pork breakfast sausage

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

4 eggs

1 cup milk

4 tablespoons maple syrup

tablespoons vegetable oil

1 cup all-purpose flour

2 teaspoon baking powder

¼ teaspoon salt

1 cup maple syrup

Heat oven 350 F. In a 10-inch skillet, cook sausage over medium-high heat 5 to 7 minutes, stirring frequently until no longer pink.

Drain the cooked sausage on paper towels, then spread it evenly in the bottom of an ungreased 8 or 9 inch square pan. Sprinkle shredded cheese over the sausage.

In a large bowl, beat the egg, milk, 2 tablespoons maple syrup, and vegetable oil with a wire whisk until well blended. Beat in the flour, baking powder, and salt. Pour batter evenly over the sausage and cheese.

Bake uncovered 25 to 30 minutes or until golden brown. Upon removing from oven, pour ¾ cup of maple syrup over top to coat the pancake topping. Serve warm.

Serves 12.

LINK: www.innonlakegranbury.com