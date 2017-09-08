You might want to toss out your old salmon recipe. Ryan Oruch from Sea Breeze Fish Market and Grill brings something new to the Good Day kitchen.



Salmon with Mushrooms, Garlic & Vermouth

2 Tbs. cold unsalted butter

5 oz. white mushrooms, wiped clean and sliced about 1/8 inch thick

2 medium cloves garlic, minced

1/4 cup dry vermouth

1 3/4 Tbs. chopped fresh parsley

1/2 Tbs. balsamic vinegar

1/4 tsp. kosher salt

1/8 tsp. fresh ground black pepper

Two 6 oz. skinless salmon filets

Melt 1 1/2 Tbs. of the butter in a 12 inch skillet over medium - high heat. Add mushrooms and cook for 5-7 minutes or until cooked well browned; stir occasionally. Add garlic and cook stirring until golden; about 45 seconds.

Add the vermouth and 1 1/2 of the parsley, vinegar, salt, and pepper. Boil until the liquid is reduced by half; about 2 minutes.

Remove pan from heat and lightly season the salmon with salt and pepper. Nestle the filets into the mushrooms and spoon some of the mushrooms on top.

Bring the mixture to a gentle simmer over medium heat and cover the pan until cooked through; about 7-12 minutes. Transfer the dish to a serving plate with a spatula.

Over a low heat, whisk the remaining 1/2 Tbs. of butter into the sauce. Spoon the sauce over the fish and sprinkle the remaining 1/4 Tbs. of parsley.

LINK: www.seabreezefish.com