Chef Andres Bautista from Morton's Steakhouse stopped by Good Day to make a Father's Day side dish. The restaurant will have a three-course Father's Day special on Sunday.



Romesco Sauce

Makes 2 ½ cups

½ lb. Roma Tomatoes, cored and cut in half

¼ lb. Yellow Onions, rough chopped

¾ oz. (w) Whole Garlic Cloves, peeled

14 oz. (w) Roasted Red Peppers, drained

½ Tbsp. Fresh Parsley, chopped

½ Tbsp. Fresh Oregano, chopped

¼ cup Dry Bread Crumbs

¼ tsp. Crushed Red Pepper Flakes

½ tsp. Smoked Paprika

1 ½ Tbsp. Sherry Vinegar

¼ cup Extra Virgin Olive Oil

½ tsp. Kosher Salt

¼ tsp. Ground Black Pepper

Preheat the oven to 425 degrees. Spray a sheet pan with a non-stick spray.

Place the tomatoes, onions and garlic into a mixing bowl and coat with 1 Tbsp. of Olive oil and season with a little salt and pepper.

Bake at 425 degrees for 12-14 minutes, remove from oven and refrigerate until completely cooled.

In the food processor, add all ingredients except for remaining olive oil. Puree for 1 minute and then with a spatula, scrape down the sides. With the food processor running, slowly drizzle the remaining olive oil until fully incorporated.

Season with remaining salt and pepper to taste.



Roasted Cauliflower with Romesco

Makes 1 portion

8 oz. (w) Cauliflower Florets, 1-inch X 1-inch

2 tsp. Extra Virgin Olive Oil

¼ tsp. Kosher Salt

¼ tsp. Fresh Cracked Black Pepper

½ cup Romesco Sauce, warmed

1 oz. Greek Vinaigrette

1 Tbsp. Kalamata Olives, pitted, quartered

2 tsp. Capers

1/8th tsp. Fresh Parsley, chopped

Set the top oven shelf to its highest setting. Preheat your oven, set to Broil on High.

In a mixing bowl coat and season cauliflower with olive oil, salt and pepper. Layout the cauliflower on a sheet pan in one single layer.

Place in the oven, under the broiler and roast for 4 minutes.

Remove the pan from the oven, using a metal spatula, turn the cauliflower over to ensure even browning. Return to the oven and roast for an additional 2-4 minutes or until the cauliflower is browned and cooked through.

Remove from the oven, and place hot cauliflower into the mixing bowl and dress with the Greek Vinaigrette, toss to coat.

Ladle warm Romesco Sauce into the bottom of a bowl, arrange hot cauliflower on top and garnish with Kalamata Olives, Capers and chopped Parsley.

LINK: www.mortons.com