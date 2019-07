Michael Johnson from Cooper's Meat Market stops by Good Day to show you how to make the perfect steak to pair with wine.



Roasted Beef Tenderloin

1 whole beef tenderloin

½ cup beef talon

¼ cup Cooper's Tenderloin Seasoning

Olive Oil

Set whole beef tenderloin out for one hour.

Then rub beef talon on all sides. Sprinkle generously with Cooper's Tenderloin Seasoning. Rub down the tenderloin so that all surfaces are covered.

Heat a skillet on high with olive oil. Once pan is hot, sear all sides of the tenderloin for 2-3 minutes each.

Transfer tenderloin to a baking sheet and bake at 350 degrees for 20 minutes. Convection ovens are recommended.

Turn the tenderloin over and bake another 5-10 minutes.

Remove from oven and allow to rest on a wire rack.

