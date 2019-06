The folks at Nature's Plate share the recipe for a quinoa and black bean salad. It's a perfectly balanced meal of whole grains, beans, & veggies. And it's perfect for everyone because it’s gluten free, soy free, and nut free.



Quinoa & Black Bean Salad

1 1/2 cups uncooked quinoa

2 1/4 cups water – to cook quinoa.

1 1/2 cups cooked black beans (or 15 oz can drained & rinsed)

3/4 cup diced green bell pepper

80 grams raw minced jalapeno w/ seeds

1/4 cup minced cilantro. (1 small bunch)

1 1/2 cups frozen kernel corn, defrosted

Dressing:

1-2 teaspoons salt

2 teaspoons cumin

2 Tablespoons nutritional yeast (optional)

1/4 teaspoon smoked paprika

Zest from 1 lime

1 1/2 Tablespoons red wine vinegar

1/3 cup fresh lime juice

Wash quinoa by covering with water and rubbing between fingers. Change water at least once and repeat.

Add quinoa to pot with water (1:1.5 ratio). Bring to a rolling boil. Stir, cover, and simmer on low heat for 20 minutes. Remove from heat and keep covered for 10 minutes.

Combine the following in a large bowl: cooked quinoa, black beans, bell pepper, jalapeno, cilantro, and corn.

Make the sing by whisking together all ingredients.

Add dressing to salad and mix well.

