Cookbook author and former Top Chef contestant Otto Borsich is in town as one of the featured chefs at a "Partner Pop-In" dinner Wednesday night at Cafe Momentum. He also visited Good Day and shared two refreshing summer watermelon recipes.

Place first 6 ingredients in a blender and puree into a fine liquid. Drain this mixture through a chinois or fine sieve. Place in a glass or stainless bowl and refrigerate. For optimum results place over a bowl of ice.

Heat a large skillet, add 1 tablespoon olive oil to the pan. Add the spinach and cook until just wilted, avoid excess water seeping from the spinach, this takes 30-45 seconds. Turn off heat, add mint and cilantro and stir briefly to incorporate and wilt together. Add remaining oil to blender, add spinach and herb mixture and puree until smooth and incorporated. It may be necessary to add more oil to achieve a proper puree, it should be on the thick side. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Remove from blender and place in bowl over ice to chill down. Use a rubber spatula to spread the puree throughout the interior of the bowl. This is chill the puree as fast as possible, thus keeping it vibrant green. Once chilled place in a squeeze bottle.