Pulled Pork Biscuit with Coleslaw By FOX4News.com Staff
Posted Jul 10 2019 07:53AM CDT
Video Posted Jul 10 2019 10:13AM CDT
Updated Jul 10 2019 10:14AM CDT <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/10/Pulled_Pork_Biscuit_0_7498750_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/10/Pulled_Pork_Biscuit_0_7498750_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/10/Pulled_Pork_Biscuit_0_7498750_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/10/Pulled_Pork_Biscuit_0_7498750_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/10/Pulled_Pork_Biscuit_0_7498750_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-417229874-417272046" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/10/Pulled_Pork_Biscuit_0_7498750_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/10/Pulled_Pork_Biscuit_0_7498750_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/10/Pulled_Pork_Biscuit_0_7498750_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/10/Pulled_Pork_Biscuit_0_7498750_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/10/Pulled_Pork_Biscuit_0_7498750_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-417229874" style="display: none;"> </div> <p>There are other ways to enjoy a summer barbeque. How about using biscuits as a bun? Janie Burkett, the co-owner of The Biscuit Bar, stopped by Good Day to make a pulled pork biscuit with coleslaw.<br /> </p> <p><strong>Coleslaw</strong></p> <p>Shredded green cabbage<br /> Shredded red cabbage<br /> Shredded carrots<br /> 1 Cup Mayo<br /> 1/4 Cup Honey<br /> 1/4 Cup Apple Cider Vinegar<br /> 1 Tsp Kosher Salt<br /> 1 Tsp course pepper</p> <p>Place the cabbage and carrots in a very large mixing bowl.</p> <p>In a small bowl, whisk to combine the mayonnaise, apple cider vinegar, honey, salt, and pepper.</p> <p>Pour the dressing all over the cabbage, and toss well to combine.</p> <p>Let the coleslaw rest in the fridge for at least 30 minutes before serving, then enjoy!</p> <p>LINK: <a href="https://thebiscuit.bar/">thebiscuit.bar</a></p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script More Recipes Stories

Teriyaki Chicken

By FOX4News.com Staff
Posted Jul 09 2019 11:54AM CDT
Updated Jul 09 2019 11:55AM CDT

MasterChef Junior contestant Jayden Ingalls stopped by Good Day to share an easy recipe for teriyaki chicken stir fry.

Teriyaki Chicken

Mix sauce ingredients in small bowl. data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/09/Teriyaki_Chicken_Stir_Fry_0_7495102_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/09/Teriyaki_Chicken_Stir_Fry_0_7495102_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/09/Teriyaki_Chicken_Stir_Fry_0_7495102_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/09/Teriyaki_Chicken_Stir_Fry_0_7495102_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="MasterChef Junior contestant Jayden Ingalls visits Good Day." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Teriyaki Chicken</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 09 2019 11:54AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 09 2019 11:55AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>MasterChef Junior contestant Jayden Ingalls stopped by Good Day to share an easy recipe for teriyaki chicken stir fry. </p><p>Teriyaki Chicken</p><p>Mix sauce ingredients in small bowl. Cook chicken in a frying pan with little oil. Pour sauce over chicken and cook over medium heat. Turn chicken over after a couple of minutes. Once the sauce starts simmering then lower heat. Enjoy with rice and vegetables. It's optional to add water depending on consistency preference. Season with salt and pepper and chill until ready to serve. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/good-day/recipes/pineapple-express-hot-dog" title="Pineapple Express Hot Dog" data-articleId="415847702" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/02/Pineapple_Express_Hot_Dog_0_7464889_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/02/Pineapple_Express_Hot_Dog_0_7464889_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/02/Pineapple_Express_Hot_Dog_0_7464889_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/02/Pineapple_Express_Hot_Dog_0_7464889_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/02/Pineapple_Express_Hot_Dog_0_7464889_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Chef Adam Gertler shares the recipe." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Pineapple Express Hot Dog</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 02 2019 08:31AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 02 2019 10:31AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Chef Adam Gertler from Dog Haus stops by Good Day to show you how to make a gourmet hot dog for your Fourth of July events. </p><p>Pineapple Express</p><p>Combine pineapple and jalapeño and allow to Pineapple Express Hot Dog

By FOX4News.com Staff
Posted Jul 02 2019 08:31AM CDT
Updated Jul 02 2019 10:31AM CDT

Chef Adam Gertler from Dog Haus stops by Good Day to show you how to make a gourmet hot dog for your Fourth of July events.

Pineapple Express

Combine pineapple and jalapeño and allow to marinate (10 minutes or overnight). '_56_INSTANCE_3972_MOD-AD-KDFW_MR_TWO_BASE', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kdfw/good_day/recipes', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kdfw/good_day/recipes', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kdfw/good_day/recipes', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kdfw/good_day/recipes', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kdfw/good_day/recipes', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mr2').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '417229874'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> 