There are other ways to enjoy a summer barbeque. How about using biscuits as a bun? Janie Burkett, the co-owner of The Biscuit Bar, stopped by Good Day to make a pulled pork biscuit with coleslaw.



Coleslaw

Shredded green cabbage

Shredded red cabbage

Shredded carrots

1 Cup Mayo

1/4 Cup Honey

1/4 Cup Apple Cider Vinegar

1 Tsp Kosher Salt

1 Tsp course pepper

Place the cabbage and carrots in a very large mixing bowl.

In a small bowl, whisk to combine the mayonnaise, apple cider vinegar, honey, salt, and pepper.

Pour the dressing all over the cabbage, and toss well to combine.

Let the coleslaw rest in the fridge for at least 30 minutes before serving, then enjoy!

LINK: thebiscuit.bar