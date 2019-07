The folks from Sea Breeze Fish Market and Grill share the recipe for a family fish dinner.



Prosciutto Wrapped Halibut with Leek Thyme Butter

1 slice of Prosciutto di Parma

1 7 ounce piece of Alaskan halibut

1 medium Leek sliced thin

Pinch of Thyme

Half a Lemon

2 teaspoons Butter

2 teaspoons Olive oil

1 ounce of White Wine

Salt and Pepper

Season the halibut with salt & pepper. Wrap prosciutto around halibut.

Heat up saute pan with oil to medium heat. Add the wrapped halibut to the hot pan, cook 3-4 minutes on each side depending on the thickness. When finished remove fish and set aside.

In the same pan, add the sliced leeks, a squeeze of the lemon, white wine and saute for 2 minutes. When the leeks are soft, swirl in butter and remove from the heat.

Pour leek thyme butter over halibut and enjoy!

LINK: www.seabreezefish.com