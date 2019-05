From the farm to your table... a favorite Dallas restaurant shares a recipe from local farmers.



Pork Lettuce Wraps

Pickles

1 cup rice wine vinegar

1/4 cup of sugar

1/8 cup of salt

1/2 cup of water

Seasonal vegetables

Pork

1lb ground pork

1 stalk of chopped green onion

2 gloves of minced garlic

1 minced shallot

Salt

Pepper

2 eggs

Sauce

Sambal Oelek chili

Soy sauce

Agave

Fresh cilantro

Fresh Mint

Living Lettuce

Pickled vegetables: Combine rice wine vinegar, sugar, salt and water in a saucepan and bring to a boil then turn off. Let the mixture partially cool for approximately 20 minutes, add your choice of seasonal vegetables and pickle overnight for best results.

Samba Sauce: Use equal part sambal chili and agave, add one fourth part soy sauce.

Pork patties: Combine pork, green onion, garlic, shallot, eggs, salt and pepper until fully incorporated and roll into 2.5 inch flat patties. Heat a tablespoon of olive oil over medium heat and sear for 3 minutes on each side.

Layer lettuce, pork patty, pickled vegetable and sambal sauce then top with mint and cilantro to create Asadors signature lettuce pork wrap.

LINK: http://www.asadorrestaurant.com