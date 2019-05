Chef Chase Montgomery from Ida Claire returns to Good Day to make a pork belly biscuit with a fried egg, black pepper aioli, sauteed spinach and more.



Pork Belly Biscuit

3 oz Braised Pork Belly

1 each Sunny Side Egg

1 half Half Biscuit

1 TBSP Softened Butter

1 TBSP Black Pepper Aioli

(Mayo + Ground Black Pepper)

1 TBSP Canola Oil

2 cups Sautéed Spinach

½ tsp Salt and Pepper Mix

6 each Grape Tomato

1 TBSP Diced Pickled Green Tomatoes

1 oz Hollandaise

¼ tsp House Herb Mix (basil, mint, parsley)

Place braised pork belly on oiled flat top, cook both sides until crispy and golden brown.

Lightly brush the biscuit with softened butter. Place butter side down in a non-stick pan.

Place toasted biscuit on a plate, toasted side facing up.

Evenly spread black pepper aioli across the entire surface of the biscuit.

Place oil in sauté pan on medium heat, add pickled green tomatoes, grape tomatoes, and spinach to the pan. Sauté all until spinach is wilted. Season with salt and pepper.

Place the sautéed spinach and tomatoes on the aioli covered biscuit.

Use tongs to place cooked pork belly on top of sautéed spinach mixture.

Drizzle hollandaise over pork belly.

Lay sunny side up egg on top of the hollandaise covered pork belly.

Garnish with house herb mix.

Do a dance of joy.

LINK: ida-claire.com