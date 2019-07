Chef Adam Gertler from Dog Haus stops by Good Day to show you how to make a gourmet hot dog for your Fourth of July events.



Pineapple Express

4 hot dogs

4 slices bacon

4 Hawaiian hot dog buns (made from 3 attached Hawaiian rolls each) sliced 2/3 down the middle

¼ c butter(softened)

½ c chopped fresh pineapples

½ c pickled jalapeños, diced (recipe follows)

½ c kewpie mayo in squeeze bottle (regular mayo works fine)

½ c King's Hawaiian sweet island ginger sauce

½ c crispy onions

¼ c green onions

Combine pineapple and jalapeño and allow to marinate (10 minutes or overnight).

Wrap each slice of bacon around hot dog. Grill hot dogs over medium heat on grill or in a frying pan (bacon seam side down) until 160° internal temperature is reached and bacon is well browned and crispy.

Spread bread butter on sliced side of buns and toast over medium-high heat.

Place hot dog in bun. Squeeze on mayo and sweet island ginger in alternating zigzag pattern. Top each dog with pineapple/jalapeño mixture. Top each dog with crispy onions and green onions.

Serve.



Pickled Jalapeños

4 jalapeños, sliced

2 cloves garlic, sliced

1 bay leaf

½ c cider vinegar

1/3 c water

1T sugar

2 tsp kosher salt

Bring all ingredients except chilies and garlic to a boil. Pour hot liquid over chilies and garlic. Allow chilies to sit overnight at room temperature. Remove bay leaf.

