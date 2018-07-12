Perfect Brisket and Easy Potato Salad

Chef Jordan Swim from Carlton Provisions at Legacy Food Hall stops by Good Day to show you how to make the perfect brisket with an easy potato salad side. He'll be at the upcoming Boots & Salutes USO-style fundraiser benefiting Equest's veteran's program.



Potato Salad

1½ pounds red potatoes, cut into small cubes (about 4 cups)

1 (12-ounce) package bacon, cut into 1-inch pieces

¾ cup (170 grams) mayonnaise

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

2 teaspoons granulated sugar

1 teaspoon salt

4 hard-boiled eggs, peeled and chopped

1 stalk celery, finely diced

1 small yellow onion, finely diced

½ medium green pepper, finely diced

Boil the potatoes until they are fork tender.

Meanwhile, cook the bacon in a skillet over medium-low heat until crisp. Remove bacon with a slotted spoon and place on a paper towel-lined plate to drain. Pour off all but 2 tablespoons of the bacon drippings in the skillet and remove the pan from heat.

Add the mayonnaise, mustard, sugar and salt to the reserved bacon drippings in the skillet and whisk to combine.

In a large bowl, combine the potatoes, eggs, celery, onion and green pepper. Pour the dressing over the ingredients and gently stir to evenly coat. Stir in the bacon.

Cover and refrigerate for at least 3 hours before serving.



Top 3 Tips for a Perfect Brisket:

1. Trim fat off before smoking for a crisp edge

2. Rub dry rub on all sides of the brisket and let it sit at room temperature for 1 ½ to 2 hours

3. Smoke the brisket over oak wood at 200 degrees for 12 to 15 hours

LINKS:

www.equest.org/boots

www.carltonprovisions.com