You can find seasonal quiches, pies, kolaches and more at Good Local Markets. Kelly Ball from Naturally Curly Cook makes a delicious peach pastry.



Peach Galette

Handmade pastry circle (see below)

2 fresh peaches, sliced (1 cup)

2 Tablespoons sugar (for tossing peaches)

Zest and juice of 1/2 lemon

1T ricotta cheese

Fresh sprig of thyme

Dusting turbinado sugar (a teaspoon or less)

Toss peach slices in sugar, lemon zest, and lemon juice. Spread ricotta on base of pastry circle, top with peaches, then thyme. Fold edges of crust upward to form a border around the filling. Sprinkle entire pastry with turbinado sugar. Bake at 350 for 20 minutes, rotating half way.



Pastry

1c flour

1/2 tsp salt

1/2 tsp sugar

3 T organic shortening, cold

3 T butter, cold

2-3 T cold water

Combine flour, salt, and sugar in a bowl. Cut butter and shortening into small pieces, then work into flour using your fingertips or a pastry cutter. When mixture resembles oatmeal, add cold water, a small amount at a time. Bring together with your hands to form a dough. Flour your countertop generously with flour and roll dough out about 1/4" thick. Use a large cookie cutter or rim of a bowl to cut rounds. Re-roll extra dough to form additional rounds.

LINKS:

www.GoodLocalMarkets.org

www.NaturallyCurlyCook.com