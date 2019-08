Pastry Chef Sara Lewis from The Ranch at Las Colinas stops by Good Day to make a peach cobbler.



Peach Cobbler Bake

Yield: 3 cakes (27 pieces)

3 each Peaches, pitted, skinned, sliced

1/3 cup Brown Sugar, packed

½ cup White Granulated Sugar

1 TBSP Lemon Juice

2 tsp Vanilla Extract

1 TBSP Unsalted Butter

¼ cup Whiskey

¼ cup Water

¼ tsp Iodized Salt

3 ½ cups All Purpose Flour

1 ¼ cups White Granulated Sugar

1 TBSP 1 tsp Baking Powder

¾ tsp Iodized Salt

1 ½ cups Buttermilk

3 each Whole Large Eggs

1 cup Cottonseed Oil

1 ½ tsp Vanilla Extract

¼ tsp Iodized Salt

2 TBSP White Granulated Sugar

1 tsp Ground Cinnamon

Place sliced peaches, sugars, lemon juice, vanilla, whiskey, water and salt from the first set of listed ingredients in a sauce pot over medium-high heat. Sir with a spatula to combine.

Let peaches come to a boil and turn off the heat. Set aside to cool slightly.

Use a wire whisk to combine flour, sugar, baking powder and salt in a mixing bowl. Set aside.

Use a wire whisk to combine buttermilk, eggs, oil, and vanilla in a separate bowl.

Make a well in the center of the flour and pour in wet ingredients.

Use a wire whisk to gently mix flour and wet ingredients until just combined.

Dollop half of batter into a baker’s joy sprayed 9x9 pan and gently spread with a spatula to evenly cover the entirety of the bottom of the pan.

Evenly pour half of the peaches and sauce over batter.

Combine sugar and cinnamon in a small mixing bowl.

Sprinkle 1 TBSP of the cinnamon sugar evenly over the jam.

Dollop remaining batter over the peaches and use a spatula to cover evenly.

Dollop remaining peaches evenly on the batter. Sprinkle with remaining cinnamon sugar.

Bake in a 325-degree oven for 25 minutes. (until pick inserted into the cake comes out clean)

Remove and let cool slightly before serving.

LINK: www.theranchlc.com