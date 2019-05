It's National Hamburger Day. Chef John Franke from Son of a Butcher helps Good Day celebrate with two unique hamburger recipes.



PB&J Burger

3 oz. Ground Beef, formed into a ball

½ tbsp Kosher Salt and Black Pepper Mixed

½ each White American Cheese Slice, cut in 2 pieces

1 each Mini Potato Bun, opened but keep hinge attached

½ tbsp Butter

1 tsp Peanut Butter

5-6 pieces Caramelized Onions 9

1 tbsp Blackberry Jam

½ each Cooked Bacon Slice, cut in half

Season one side of the ball with salt and pepper covering evenly and place seasoned side on a hot cast iron skillet. Season the other side evenly across the entire surface of the burger.

Cook for 1 minute then press puck to a patty that is approximately 3” in diameter. Cook for an additional 1 minute.

Turnover and continue to cook for 1 minute.

Place slices of cheese on patty for 30 seconds to melt.

Meanwhile brush the inside of the bun with butter, on the cut side, and place open-faced in a hot pan with the buttered side down with hinge still attached.

Place toasted bun on a clean surface, toasted side facing up, and spread peanut butter on the bottom bun and jam on the top bun.

Place caramelized onions on the bottom bun on top of peanut butter.

Using a spatula place the cooked burger onto the peanut butter.

Top burger with bacon slices.

Carefully fold top bun on top of the patty and enjoy!



Caramelized Onions

1 each Yellow Onion, no skin, no stem, julienne, ¼” thick

½ cup Vegetable Oil

2 tbsp Kosher Salt and Black Pepper Mixed

Place cut onions in a hot saute pan or cast iron skillet.

Place oil over onions, season with salt and pepper and toss continuously with a spatula for 7-8 minutes to slightly brown and caramelize the onions.

Remove from pan once amber brown and transfer to a tray to cool.



Reuben Burger

3 oz. Ground Beef, formed into a ball

½ tbsp Kosher Salt and Black Pepper Mixed

½ oz. Corned Beef, shaved, hot

1 tbsp Sauerkraut, hot

½ each Swiss Cheese Slice, cut in squares

1 each Mini Potato Bun, opened but keep hinge attached

½ tbsp Butter

1 tbsp Special Sauce (see recipe)

2 each Pickle Slices

Season one side of the ball with salt and pepper covering evenly and place seasoned side on a hot cast iron skillet. Season the other side evenly across the entire surface of the burger.

Cook for 1 min. then press puck to a patty that is approx.. 3” in diameter. Cook for 1 more minute.

Turnover and continue to cook for 1 minute.

Place slices of cheese on patty for 30 seconds to melt.

Meanwhile brush the inside of the bun with butter, on the cut side, and place open-faced in a hot pan with the buttered side down with hinge still attached.

Place corned beef and sauerkraut on the patty.

Meanwhile brush the inside of bun with butter, on the cut side, and place open-faced in a hot pan with the buttered side down with hinge still attached.

Place toasted bun on a clean surface, toasted side facing up, and spread special sauce on both the top and bottom bun.

Place pickles on the bottom bun.

Using a spatula place the cooked burger onto the pickles.

Carefully fold top bun on top of the patty and enjoy!



Special Sauce

1 cup Mayonnaise

½ cup Ketchup

1 tsp Worcestershire Sauce

1 tsp Granulated White Sugar

1 tsp Garlic Powder

1 tbsp Lime Juice

1 tsp Kosher Salt

Place ingredients in a mixing bowl and whisk together to until completely incorporated.

Use immediately or store in the fridge.

LINK: legacyfoodhall.com/food-stalls-bars/son-of-a-butcher