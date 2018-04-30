Paula Deen's Chicken Fried Pork Chops

Celebrity chef Paula Deen visits Good Day to share one of her secret recipes as she opens her first North Texas restaurant.



Chicken Fried Pork Chop with "The Best Gravy Ever"

Oil: Vegetable or Soybean Oil 1 cup

All Purpose Flour 1.5 cup

Water 2-3 quarts

Paula's House Seasoning 2 teaspoons or to taste (see below)

Lawry's Seasoned Salt 2 teaspoons

Liquid Margarine to coat pan 2-3 Tablespoons

Chicken Base 2.5 ounces

Yellow Onion 1 medium julienned

Green Bell Pepper 1 medium/ large seeded and julienned

Kitchen Bouquet 1 teaspoon

Pork Loin Cutlets 10-12 4oz portions to serve 4 big boys and a Mama

For Paula's House Seasoning:

1 cup Kosher Salt

¼ cup Black Pepper

¼ cup Garlic Powder

Store in airtight container for up to 6 months.

The day before, place cutlets in a container for brining. In another 1-gallon container add water and

seasoning salt. Mix well and pour over cutlets. Let sit in the refrigerator overnight.

On the stove, heat a 12'' skillet on medium high heat.

Once pork has marinated, remove from brine and dredge in flour.

Coat the bottom of the pan with liquid margarine, shake excess flour off the cutlet, and add to the pan.

Cook time should be from 7-9 mins per side. If either side is getting too dark too soon, reduce heat.

Once the cutlets are golden brown and cooked to an internal temp of 155-160 degrees, remove from

heat and place in a warm oven while gravy is prepared.

In the same pan, turn heat to high, add ¼ cup of oil and ¼ cup flour to start the roux. Stir continuously

until peanut butter color is achieved.

Add onions, peppers, and chicken base until onions and peppers are softened. Add Kitchen Bouquet

then the water to your desired thickness and simmer for 10 mins.

Serve on top of the cutlets and enjoy!

LINKS:

www.foodnetwork.com/profiles/talent/paula-deen/bio

pauladeensfamilykitchen.com