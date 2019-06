From Executive Chef Adam West- Local Yocal BBQ & Grill

2 lb Elbow Macaroni

2 qts Cheese Sauce (recipe below)

8 oz Wagyu Beef Bacon

4 oz Hatch Green Chilis (diced)

A/N Bread Crumbs

TT Salt

Cook pasta according to directions on package, strain and set aside. Dice bacon into medium sized pieces and place on cookie sheet. Roast in 350° oven for 10 minutes just to lightly crisp and reserve. Make cheese sauce. Over medium to low heat, add bacon and pasta to sauce pan and stir well. Add green chilis, and season with salt as needed. Pour into baking dish. Top with the remaining 4 oz of cheddar cheese and bread crumbs. Place in 350° F oven for 20 minutes.

Cheese Sauce

4 oz Whole Butter

4 oz Flour

1.5 qt Whole Milk

1 oz Favorite Hot Sauce

2 tsp Granulated Garlic

1 tsp White Pepper, ground

4 oz Brie cheese

1 Lb Cream Cheese

8 oz + 4oz Cheddar Cheese, grated

1 ea Lemon (juice)

1. In a heavy bottom saucepan, melt butter, then add flour to make a blond roux. Lightly cook the roux for 10 minutes, then add the milk.

2. Simmer until milk begins to thicken.

3. Add garlic, white pepper, and hot sauce. Turn off heat.

4. Add the Brie, cream cheese and 8 oz cheddar and puree with hand blender until smooth. Add salt and lemon juice to taste.