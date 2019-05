Sabina Pincus from Dallas is one of 20 home cooks vying for a $25,000 grand prize on Masterchef. She stopped by Good Day to talk about the show and share one of her signature dishes.



Lox & Egg Pate a Choux

8 tablespoons unsalted butter, plus for greasing

1 cup water

Salt

1 cup AP flour

8 eggs (4 raw, 4 cooked sous-vide to 167 degrees F)

Smoked salmon/Lox

4 oz Bryndza cheese (substitute feta or goat cheese)

2 oz Cream cheese (room temperature)

1/3 cup extra virgin olive oil

1 Tablespoon fresh lemon juice

Chives

Salt/Pepper

Smoked paprika

Everything bagel seasoning (optional)

Heat oven to 425 degrees F and grease a baking sheet or use a silicone mat. Heat sous vide water bath to 167 degrees F. Put butter in a saucepan over high heat, add a pinch of salt and 1 cup water and bring to a boil. Turn heat to low and add all the flour at once and mix vigorously for about 30 seconds. Remove from heat and beat in each of the 4 eggs one at a time until mixture is smooth.

Scoop the dough in a pastry bag (or any heavier plastic bag with a corner cut off) and pipe the pastry onto the baking sheet to form your desired size and shape. Wet your finger and smooth out the tops for a more even look.

Bake for 30-35 minutes until golden brown. Use a skewer to prick a few holes in each puff to allow the steam to escape; transfer to a rack and let cool completely.

While the pastry cooks/cools, place the eggs in the water bath and cook for 15 minutes. Place the bryndza and cream cheese in the bowl of a food processor or mixer and pulse until the cheeses are mixed. Add the olive oil, lemon juice, and pinch of salt & pepper and process until smooth. Finely chop the chives and mix into the mixture with a spoon.

Cut the tops off the pastries; cut the eggs into medium chunks (some yolk will run); cut the lox into bite-size pieces. Scoop the cheese mixture into each pastry, top with lox and eggs, sprinkle with smoked paprika and enjoy!

LINK: www.fox.com/masterchef