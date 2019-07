The folks at Slater's 50/50 share the recipe for a Texas-sized burger.



Lone Star Smoke

1 100% Black Angus Beef Patty

5-6 Dill Pickles

1 slice of Cheddar Cheese

3 Oversized Onion Rings Stacked

2 Pieces Thick-Cut Double Smoked Bacon

1 Brioche Bun

Garlic Aioli:

½ cup mayonnaise

3 garlic cloves, minced

2 tablespoons lemon juice

½ teaspoon salt

¼ ground black pepper

BBQ sauce:

1 cup ketchup

¼ cup apple cider vinegar

1 teaspoon packed brown sugar

1 tablespoon honey

½ tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

½ tablespoon lemon juice

½ teaspoon Stone House seasoning

Garlic Aioli: Whisk mayonnaise with minced garlic, lemon juice, salt and ground black pepper. It's optional to add water depending on consistency preference. Season with salt and pepper and chill until ready to serve.

BBQ Sauce: Whisk ketchup, apple cider vinegar, packed brown sugar, honey, Worcestershire sauce, lemon juice, and Stone House seasoning together. It's optional to add water depending on consistency preference. Season with salt and pepper and chill until ready to serve.

Burger: Toast brioche bun until golden brown either on a grill or stovetop. Spread garlic aioli on top and bottom bun. Place dill pickles, Black Angus beef patty, two pieces of smoked bacon and three oversized onion rings stacked on the bottom bun. Drizzle BBQ sauce and top with the top bun to complete the construction of the burger.

LINK: slaters5050.com