The folks from Pie Five Pizza share the recipe for a homemade Italian calzone.



Loaded Italian Calzone

4.5 oz dough

2 oz Marinara

1.5 oz Mozzarella

6 slices Pepperoni (cooked)

4 slices Ham (cooked)

½ oz Bacon (cooked & chopped)

½ oz Ground Beef (cooked)

½ oz Italian Sausage (cooked)

¼ oz dressing (Red Wine & Olive Oil Vinaigrette)

Roll dough into a circle about 10" wide.

Spread sauce evenly across the shell, leaving a ½" edge around the outside.

Add the toppings in the order above to half of the shell, making sure not to add too much (calzone will not cook properly if more than 3 ounces of toppings are added).

Add approximately ¼ ounce of house dressing over the top of the ingredients prior to folding closed.

Gently fold the open crust edge in half over the toppings until it reaches the other crust edge. Press the edges together with fingers sealing the two together tightly.

Using a knife or kitchen shears, make 2-3 small cuts in the top of the calzone to allow steam to vent.

Bake at 425 degrees for 20- 25 minutes, or until the top is golden and the filling is bubbly.

Spread another ¼ oz house dressing on top after done baking.

