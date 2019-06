Doc B's Restaurant and Bar may be the perfect spot to start your weekend. The food at the fun restaurant is all made from scratch. There's also a weekend brunch and patio outside.



KILLER GRILLED SHRIMP

5 U-10 Peeled and Deveined, Tail on Shrimp, Marinated 24 Hours

2 TBSP Watermelon, ¾” dice

2 TBSP Mango, ¾” dice

2 TBSP Cucumber, ¾” dice

1 TBSP Marcona almonds, roughly chopped

1 TSP Balsamic Reduction

3 Mint Leaves, torn

Shrimp Marinade:

2 Cups Cilantro

2 TBSP Garlic Cloves

2 TBSP Pickled Ginger

2 TSP Dijon Mustard

1 TBSP Habaneros

1 Cup Canola Oil

1 TSP Kosher Salt

1 TSP Black Pepper

1 TSP Mirin

4 Limes, freshly squeezed

1 TBSP Agave

Marinating Procedure:

1. Place marinade in stainless steel mixing bowl.

2. Add shrimp and toss to incorporate.

3. Place marinated shrimp in container and store for 24 hours.

Cooking Method:

1. Remove shrimp from marinade and place in pan.

2. Season shrimp with salt and pepper and place on oiled grill.

3. Grill on both sides until cooked through with a nice char.

4. Place mango, cucumber and watermelon in bowl and lightly toss in balsamic

reduction until incorporated.

5. Place the relish in the center of a plate.

6. Top with shrimp in criss-cross formation and drizzle with shrimp marinade.

7. Garnish with fresh torn mint and marcona almonds and final balsamic drizzle.



JUMBO LUMP CRAB “STACK”

½ of an avocado, diced

3.5 oz jumbo lump crab meat

2 TBSP Mustard Vinaigrette

2 oz mango, diced

2 oz Ponzu

1 TBSP Toasted panko breadcrumbs

½ oz dressed arugula

Ponzu:

1 cup gluten free soy sauce

½ cup sesame oil

1 oz rice wine vinegar

½ cup honey

2 oz orange juice (fresh squeezed)

1 oz lime juice (fresh squeezed)

1 TBSP Sambal chili paste

Building method:

1. Dice half of an avocado and place in stainless steel ring

2. Place crab in a small bowl, add mustard vinaigrette, incorporate

3. Gently place 2 ounces of crab in the ring on top of the avocado

4. Place 2 ounces of diced mango in the ring on top of the crab

5. Add the remaining 1.5 ounces of crab in the ring on top of the mango

6. Compress the stack with a spoon

7. Allow crab stack to sit refrigerated for a minimum of 2 hours

Service method:

1. Top stack with 1 TBSP of toasted panko breadcrumbs

2. Transfer to a chilled bowl

3. Remove the ring

4. Top stack with the dressed arugula (lemon and EVOO)

5. Drizzle the 2 ounces of Ponzu around the stack in the bowl

6. Enjoy!