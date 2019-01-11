Chef Kenny Bowers of Kenny’s Italian Kitchen shares the recipe for a delicious Bolognese sauce that you can make at home.



Kenny’s Bolognese at Home

1/4 bacon (finely chopped)

3/4 cups yellow onion (chopped 1/4”)

3/4 cups carrots (chopped 1/4”)

3/4 cups celery (chopped ¼”)

1/2 tbs garlic chopped fine

To taste salt

1 tbs basil (dried)

1/2 tsp crushed red pepper

1 tbs flour

1-1/4 lbs ground beef

2 cups favorite marinara sauce

1-1/2 cups beef broth

1/4 cup heavy cream

Over med/high heat in a med stock pot, cook bacon until it is half cooked. Add onions, celery, carrots, garlic, salt, basil, oregano and crushed pepper. Cook until rawness is cooked out of garlic. Add flour, stir and cook for 1 minute.

Add beef to the mixture using a whisk/spoon to break up big pieces. When meat begins to brown add marinara, beef broth and cream. Simmer 10 min.

Serve with bowtie or favorite pasta.

LINK: kennysitalian.com