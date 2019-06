Chef Yia Medina from Circo Dallas makes a hearty Italian salad with potatoes, olives, tomatoes and herbs.



Italian Salad with Potatoes

4 small potatoes

2 Tbsp. of sea salt

2 Tbsp. of capers

1/4 cup of halved pitted black olives

1 tsp. fresh oregano leaves

1 tsp. fresh basil leaves

1/4 red onion, thinly sliced (rinse in cold water for 1 minute)

1 cup of green beans, cut in 4th

1 Tbsp. white wine vinegar

1/4 cup of Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Put the potatoes on a medium saucepan add enough water to cover and add the salt; bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Reduce heat to simmer and cook until potatoes are fork tender (about 20 minutes). Drain and set aside to cool.

Peel the potatoes and cut in quarters. Combine all ingredients in a large mixing bowl. Toss and adjust seasoning. Serve immediately or may be made earlier in the day and held at room temperature.

