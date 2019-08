Kyle Noonan from MUTTS Canine Cantina returns to Good Day to make a grilled cheese sandwich with crispy dill chips and MUTTS sauce served on a wrong-side-out wheat bun.



Hot Pickles and Cheese Sandwich

1 Burger Bun

1 slice American cheese

2 oz of Dill Pickle Chips

½ Butter

1 ⅔ oz fry oil

Chicken dredge (recipe below)

Egg wash (recipe below)

MUTTS sauce (recipe below)

Grab both buns and brush the interior of each bun slice with melted butter and cook on a 350-degree flat top griddle for 3 minutes, until the interior of the bun is golden brown and the bun is fully warmed through.

Coat the pickles in the chicken dredge on all sides, making sure the pickles do not stick together. Pat off excess flour.

Fully submerge the dredge pickles the egg wash, making sure all the chicken dredge is soaked within the egg wash.

Return the pickles back to the chicken dredge once more and coat all sides with a thin layer of the dredge. The second layer of the chicken dredge should appear dry on the surface

Deep fry at 350 degrees until the crust is crisp, fully set, and golden brown, about 1.5 to 2 minutes

Spread the MUTTS sauce evenly on both sides (2 tsp on each side) of the crust side of the bun (wrong side out).

Build the sandwich in the following order from bottom to top: bottom bun, sauce, cheese, pickles, sauce, top bun.



Chicken Dredge

2 cups all-purpose flour

½ cup corn starch

1 tsp brown sugar

⅓ cup baking powder

1 tsp Salt

Pinch of pepper

Combine all-purpose flour, corn starch, brown sugar, salt, baking powder, and pepper together in a bowl. Mix together so that all the ingredients are evenly mixed. Set aside until ready to use for pickles.



Egg Wash

1 cup Powdered Milk, skim

1/2 cup water

2 cups liquid eggs, pasteurized

Combine powdered skim milk, cold water, and liquid eggs together and mix well. Set aside until ready to use for pickles.



MUTTS Sauce

¼ cup mayonnaise

½ cup mustard

1 tbsp granulated sugar

¼ tsp Szechwan Peppercorn, finely ground

Pinch of salt and pepper

Combine mayonnaise, mustard, granulated sugar, salt, pepper and Szechwan Peppercorn in a small bowl. Stir and mix the ingredients together until it turns into a smooth consistency. Cool in fridge until ready to use.

