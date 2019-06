Mini Kobe Tacos

Spicy Picadillo

1 pound Kobe or ground beef, 80/20 blend

2 ½ TBSP onions, small dice

1 TBSP garlic, fresh, chopped

¼ each jalapeno, seeds and stem removed, fine dice

½ TBSP dark chili powder

⅛ tsp cayenne pepper

1 tsp kosher salt

1 tsp black pepper

¼ tsp cumin

¼ cup Roma tomatoes, small dice

¼ bunch cilantro, chopped fine

Brown the meat and add the onions, garlic, and jalapeno. Cook until fully cooked. Add the spices and cook for 2 minutes. Strain off the fat. Add the tomatoes and cilantro mix well to incorporate. Remove from heat and use immediately or cool down and hold in an airtight container in the refrigerator until needed.

Cilantro Crema

2 bunches cilantro, rough chopped leaves and no thick stems

½ cup pecans, split

¼ cup Parmesan cheese, grated

½ cups olive oil

1 TBSP black pepper, coarse ground

1 TBSP kosher salt

½ pound sour cream

2 TBSP lemon juice

⅛ cup heavy cream

Blend first 6 ingredients in a small container using a stick blender. The mixture will be very thick and will seem as though it needs liquid. Continue blending and incorporating the oil and pulverizing the cilantro. In a mixing bowl, mix contents of the blender with sour cream, lemon juice and heavy cream.



Mini Elk Tacos

1 each taco shells

½ TBSP cilantro crema

1 TBSP cheddar cheese, grated

1½ oz elk picadillo

1 tsp roasted corn pico de gallo, divided

1 pinch micro greens, divided

1 tsp cilantro crema

Garnish by placing pico on the very top center of each shell, followed by 3 pieces of micro greens or cilantro sprig directly in the center of the pico. Place one dollop of cilantro crema in the very center on top of micro greens.

