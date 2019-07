The folks at Boston's Pizza Restaurant & Sports Bar stop by Good Day to make a delicious pie with Korean barbecue sauce, mozzarella, ham, pineapple, bacon and green onion.



Hawaiian BBQ Pizza

4 fl oz Korean BBQ Sauce

6 oz shredded Mozzarella

14 slices of ham

4.5 oz pineapple

2 oz bacon crumbles

.4 oz grated parmesan (for the crust – optional)

.2 oz green onions

Heat the oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit

Top the pizza dough with the ingredients listed above (in the order listed).

Place the pizza in the oven for 12-14 minutes, or until crust is golden brown. (Time varies depending on selected oven and dough thickness.)

Cool, cut, garnish & serve!

LINK: www.bostons.com