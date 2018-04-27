It's all about tacos tomorrow at an event called Taco Libre. Chef Anastacia Quinones from Cedars Social stops by Good Day to talk about the event and make fried cheese tacos.



Fried Oaxaca Cheese Tacos with Handmade Tortillas

½ lb Oaxaca cheese

1 egg

½ cup all-purpose flour

½ cup panko breadcrumbs

2 cups canola oil

3 cups tortilla flour (masa harina)

3/4 teaspoon kosher salt

2 1/2 cups warm water (about 115F/46C), plus more as needed

Cut the Oaxaca cheese into 2 in strips. Put flour into a shallow dish and dredge the Oaxaca sticks lightly in flour, shaking off the excess.

One by one, dip in the beaten egg, coating completely, and then roll in breadcrumbs to coat. Put the sticks on a plate and freeze for 15 minutes. Heat a deep fryer or heavy pot to 365 in 3 inches of oil.

Fry the Oaxaca sticks in 2 batches until golden brown, about 1 minute. Drain on paper towels. Serve on fresh tortillas with your choice of condiments.

In a medium bowl, mix together masa harina and water until thoroughly combined.

Preheat a cast iron skillet or griddle to medium-high.

Divide dough into 15 equal-size balls. Using a tortilla press, push down gently until you achieve the size and thickness you like.

Immediately place tortilla in preheated pan and allow to cook for approximately 30 seconds, and then flip or until browned and slightly puffy. Serve warm.

LINKS:

www.tacolibrefest.com/tacolibredallas/

thecedarssocialmex.wixsite.com/thecedarssocial