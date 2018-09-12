Flamin' Chicken and Bacon Bowl

Genghis Grill is celebrating its 20th anniversary. The build-your-own stir-fry chain is known for fresh, hot and healthy food. Culinary director Becca McIntyre stopped by Good Day to make the Flamin' Chicken & Bacon Bowl.
 

Flamin' Chicken and Bacon Bowl

Protein: chicken, bacon
Spices:  2 spoons each of ginger, garlic, salt, pepper
Veggies: jalapenos, onions, mushrooms, tomatoes
Flavor: 1 scoop garlic water

On the side:  2 cups Khan Pao Sauce - soy, brown sugar, and vinegar base blended with sesame oil, ginger, garlic, paprika, onion, chili pepper, and a hint of Sichuan peppercorns
 

