Byron Cruz from Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar stops by Good Day to promote the Steaks of Summer. It's a three-course meal including an 8 oz. filet mignon topped with one of three flavors such as this king crab scampi.



Filet King Crab Scampi

1 Filet Mignon, 8 oz

1 Tbsp Canola Oil

½ tsp Kosher Salt

½ tsp Black Pepper

1 King Crab Meat Set

4 Campari Tomatoes, halved

1 oz White Wine

1 oz Butter

¼ tsp Chopped Parsley

1 Lemon

Pre-heat oven to 400⁰

Season both sides of steak with Salt & Pepper.

Heat a sauté pan on medium to hot heat. Place Canola Oil in sauté pan. Place Filet in pan, sear for 3 minutes until a crust forms. Flip steak over, sear for 2-3 minutes.

Finish cooking the steak in the oven until desired temperature.

Add King Crab Meat Set to room temperature sauté pan. Place over high heat and cook for 2 minutes.

Add tomatoes and cook for additional 1 minute. Add White Wine to deglaze pan. Remove from heat, add butter and parsley. Swirl pan to melt butter.

Re-heat steak in broiler for 45 seconds.

Place steak in center of plate. Place tomatoes in front right corner. Top with King Crab shoulder meat. Place King Crab Leg shingled, leaning on steak. Garnish with seared lemon.

LINK: www.flemingssteakhouse.com