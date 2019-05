The folks at Fat Straws Bubble Tea Co. stopped by Good Day to share one of their favorite recipes.



Earl Grey Milk Tea w/Tapioca

1 cup uncooked tapioca pearls

10 cups water

1/2 cup of brown sugar

2 tsp earl grey tea

1 cup of water

2oz of milk

1oz simple syrup or 1/2 to 1 tbsp of granulated organic sugar (adjust to desired sweetness)

Supplies:

Pot to boil water

Mixing bowl

Whisk

Colander

Cocktail shaker

Tea Strainer Basket

Thermometer

Timer

Measuring Cups and Teaspoon/Tablespoon

Wooden Spoon or Laddle

Tall Glass

Fat Straws :)

Tapioca:

Bring 10 cups of water to a boil. Scoop out 2 cups of boiling water into a mixing bowl and add 1/2 cup of brown sugar. Whisk until brown sugar is dissolved. Add 1 cup of uncooked tapioca pearls to the remaining 8 cups of boiling water. Over medium-high heat, cook the tapioca pearls and set a timer for 30 mins. Turn off the heat after the timer has gone off. Stir the cooked tapioca, cover with a lid, and let the tapioca sit for 30 mins. After the timer has gone off, transfer the tapioca to a colander and rinse thoroughly under cold water. Once the tapioca has cooled and been drained, transfer to the brown sugar solution.

Earl Grey Milk Tea:

Bring 1 cup of water to 206 degrees. Add 2 tsp of Earl Grey Tea and steep for 4 mins. In a tall glass, add 2oz of tapioca and ice cubes. Using a cocktail shaker, add 1oz of simple syrup, ice, 8oz of brewed Earl Grey Tea, and 2oz of milk. Shake in the cocktail shaker until all ingredients are mixed together. Pour over the glass with ice and tapioca. Add a Fat Straws, Sip, Chew, and Smile!

LINK: www.fatstraws.co