Robbie Shoults from Bear Creek Smokehouse returns to Good Day to show you how to make brisket at home. He's also promoting his cookbook, "Bear Bottom Bliss."



Crock Pot Brisket

5lb Beef Brisket

1 Large Onion

4 Cloves garlic minced

1 cup of beef broth

1tbs guajillo chili powder

1 tbs garlic powder

1 tsp cumin

1 tsp salt

Season brisket with spices and place in the crock pot along with other ingredients. Cover and cook on low for 8 hours.

Remove any excess fat from brisket and shred with forks.

When ready, place the meat in the center of a warm tortilla and add your favorite topping.

LINK: www.bearcreeksmokehouse.com