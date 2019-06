Chef Bisous-Bisous Patisserie owner and chef Andrea Meyer makes a summer dessert. It's a creme puff that can be stuffed with cream or ice cream.



Pate a Choux

240g (1 cup) Water

120g (4.2 ounces) Unsalted Butter

2.5g (¾ +1/8 tsp) Kosher Salt

175g (1¼ cup) All-Purpose Flour

250g (1 cup) Eggs

Preheat the oven to 375F.

Combine the water, butter and salt in a medium saucepan over medium heat while the butter melts. Once melted, increase the heat to medium-high to simmer.

Remove the pot from the heat add in all the flour. Immediately start mixing with your wooden or heatproof spoon stirring for about 2 minutes or until the mixture has a paste-like consistency.

Return the pot to the stove over medium heat and stir rapidly until the dough pulls away from the sides of the pot and you see a film on the bottom of the pan.

Transfer the dough to the mixer bowl immediately paddle on low for about 30 seconds. Add eggs slowly, about one at a time, beating on low until each addition has been absorbed before adding the next. Continue and once they are all in increase the speed to medium for about 15 seconds to ensure the eggs are fully incorporated.

Line sheet pans with parchment or a silicone baking mat. Fill a pastry bag fitted with a 1/2” piping tip and move the dough down to the tip. Pipe the profiteroles in small 1/2" circles.

Bake by placing the pan(s) in the oven and immediately lowering the temperature to 350F. They will bake for 25 to 30 minutes. They are done when they have a golden brown color and feel lighter than they look.

Remove from the oven and let the profiteroles cool completely before filling.



Pastry Cream

132 g (½ cup + 1 tbsp) Egg Yolks

3 tsp Vanilla Bean Paste

110 g (½ cup + 1 tbsp) Granulated Sugar

83 g (½ cup + 1½ tbsp) Custard Powder

550 g (2 cups + 3 tbsp) Whole Milk

28g (1 ounce) Unsalted Butter, cut into pieces

Scald the milk and half the sugar in a medium saucepan.

Separately, whisk together the yolks, other half of sugar and vanilla bean paste in a bowl. Add the custard powder to the yolks mixture and whisk for 30 seconds.

Pour in the scalded milk slowly while whisking the yolks mixture. Once all milk is in the bowl and it's fully mixed, pour the mixture back into the pot.

Set over low heat, and gently stir with a silicone spatula until the mixture begins to thicken and switch to a whisk. Whisk continuously as it comes to a simmer. Cook until the pastry cream has thickened.

Pour the pastry cream through the sieve, pressing gently on the thickened cream to push it through.

Whisk for about 1 minute to cool slightly then add the butter in 2 additions, whisking until well combined.

Pour into a shallow covered container and press a piece of plastic wrap against the surface to prevent a skin from forming. Refrigerate for at least 1 hour before use.

The cream can be refrigerated for up to 4 days. Transfer to a bowl and stir gently until it has a creamy consistency when ready to use.

