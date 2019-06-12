< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Abbott signs 'monumental' education reform into law Abbott signs 'monumental' education reform into law Abbott signs 'monumental' education reform into law <!-- REGULAR STORY --> h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> Conquistador Machacado

Posted Jun 12 2019 10:55AM CDT
Video Posted Jun 12 2019 10:47AM CDT href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Conquistador Machacado&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox4news.com/good-day/recipes/conquistador-machacado" data-title="Conquistador Machacado" addthis:url="http://www.fox4news.com/good-day/recipes/conquistador-machacado" addthis:title="Conquistador Machacado"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-412247293.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-412247293");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_412247293_412247037_161434"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"KDFW"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_412247293_412247037_161434";this.videosJson='[{"id":"412247037","video":"573756","title":"Conquistador%20Machacado","caption":"TacoDeli%20cooks%20up%20some%20delicious%20breakfast%20tacos.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox4news.com%2Fmedia.fox4news.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F06%2F12%2FConquistador_Machacado_0_7387863_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-kdfw.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F06%2F12%2FConquistador_Machacado_573756_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1654962454%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DYK9yiLUN1nGjogwzsTiSltEgHig","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/kdfw/good_day&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox4news.com%2Fgood-day%2Frecipes%2Fconquistador-machacado"}},"createDate":"Jun 12 2019 10:47AM CDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"KDFW"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_412247293_412247037_161434",video:"573756",poster:"https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/12/Conquistador_Machacado_0_7387863_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"TacoDeli%2520cooks%2520up%2520some%2520delicious%2520breakfast%2520tacos.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-kdfw.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/06/12/Conquistador_Machacado_573756_1800.mp4?Expires=1654962454&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=YK9yiLUN1nGjogwzsTiSltEgHig",eventLabel:"Conquistador%20Machacado-412247037",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/kdfw/good_day&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox4news.com%2Fgood-day%2Frecipes%2Fconquistador-machacado"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new By FOX4News.com Staff
Posted Jun 12 2019 10:55AM CDT
Video Posted Jun 12 2019 10:47AM CDT src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/12/Conquistador_Machacado_0_7387863_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/12/Conquistador_Machacado_0_7387863_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/12/Conquistador_Machacado_0_7387863_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/12/Conquistador_Machacado_0_7387863_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/12/Conquistador_Machacado_0_7387863_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-412247293-412247022" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/12/Conquistador_Machacado_0_7387863_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/12/Conquistador_Machacado_0_7387863_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/12/Conquistador_Machacado_0_7387863_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/12/Conquistador_Machacado_0_7387863_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/12/Conquistador_Machacado_0_7387863_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-412247293" style="display: none;"> </div> <p>Conquistador Machacado<br /> Recipe for 6 tacos</p><p><br /> Chile Pasilla Sauce – Ingredients<br /> 1.5oz pasilla chiles<br /> 10-12 basil leaves or to taste<br /> 2 oz lime juice<br /> ½ cup olive oil<br /> 1.5-2 tsp salt or to taste<br /> ½ cup water</p><p>Chile Pasilla Sauce – Steps<br /> 1. Remove stems and seeds from chile pasillas<br /> 2. Bring water to a boil, remove from heat, add chiles, cover and let sit for 10 minutes<br /> 3. Strain chilis from the water (discard water)<br /> 4. Slice chiles in 1/8 strips<br /> 5. Remove basil from stem and clean<br /> 6. Cut basil leaves into small strips <br /> 7. Add oil to a hot skillet and add the salt<br /> 8. Before oil smokes, add sliced chilies carefully into oil and sauté; monitor cook time to prevent burning but no more than 1 minute<br /> 9. Carefully add in sliced basil and lime juice into the oil and remove from heat, blend in and then quickly and carefully pour mixture into a stainless bowl (avoid using glass as the hot oil could crack it)<br /> Shredded Pork Shoulder – Ingredients<br /> 3lb pork shoulder<br /> 1.5 tsp salt<br /> 1.5 tsp paprika<br /> 1 oz olive oil<br /> 1 tbsp rosemary<br /> 1 tbsp thyme<br /> 1 small bay leaf<br /> 1 clove<br /> ¼ cup cooking sherry<br /> ¼ cup tequila blanco</p><p>Shredded Pork Shoulder – Steps<br /> 1. Blend together the thyme, bay leaves, clove, tequila and sherry, and set aside<br /> 2. Cut pork shoulder into large chunks (approx. 4”)<br /> 3. Season the pork with salt, paprika, oil and sherry mixture in a roasting pan and reserve left over liquid in pan<br /> 4. Add to oven preheated to 375 degrees<br /> 5. Cook for 4 hours or until shredable, remove from oven allow to cool slightly and shred while still hot<br /> 6. Blend in the chile pasilla sauce into the shredded meat</p><p>Pico de Gallo – Ingredients<br /> 2 cups diced tomatoes<br /> 1 cup diced red onions<br /> ½ cup diced jalapenos<br /> ½ cup diced cilantro<br /> ½ cup of lime juice<br /> 1.5 tsp of salt or to personal taste</p><p>Pico de Gallo – Steps<br /> 1. Mix ingredients together<br /> 2. Salt to taste<br /> 3. Set aside<br /> Eggs – Ingredients<br /> 9 Eggs<br /> 1.5 tsp of salt or to personal taste<br /> Squeeze of lime juice (a little trick - if you pre-cook the eggs and hold them, the lime will prevent them from turning dark, if serving immediately you can skip this step)<br /> Butter</p><p>Eggs – Steps<br /> 1. Heat pan to medium/high heat<br /> 2. Whisk eggs, salt and lime juice together<br /> 3. Butter the pan and add mixture and scramble<br /> Building the taco<br /> 1. Take seasoned shredded pork and add to medium/hot pan to reheat and get a bit crispy<br /> 2. Portion eggs on hot tortillas<br /> 3. Portion the seasoned shredded pork on top of eggs<br /> 4. Garnish with pico de gallo<br /> 5. Vanilla Cake -- both traditional and paleo recipes" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/12/Cake_Magic__Vanilla_Cake____paleo_recipe_0_7387761_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/12/Cake_Magic__Vanilla_Cake____paleo_recipe_0_7387761_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/12/Cake_Magic__Vanilla_Cake____paleo_recipe_0_7387761_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/12/Cake_Magic__Vanilla_Cake____paleo_recipe_0_7387761_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/12/Cake_Magic__Vanilla_Cake____paleo_recipe_0_7387761_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="From Caroline Wright, author of Cake Magic!" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Cake Magic! Vanilla Cake -- both traditional and paleo recipes</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 12 2019 09:56AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Cake Magic! Vanilla Cake -- both traditional and paleo recipes from Caroline Wright, author of Cake Magic!</p><p>Paleo Cake Magic! Mix Makes 4 cups (enough for 1 cake)</p><p>Whisk to combine all ingredients in a large bowl.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/good-day/recipes/mac-n-cheese-for-dad" title="Mac 'n Cheese for Dad" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/10/Mac__N_Cheese_with_Wagyu_Beef_Bacon_and__0_7370927_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/10/Mac__N_Cheese_with_Wagyu_Beef_Bacon_and__0_7370927_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/10/Mac__N_Cheese_with_Wagyu_Beef_Bacon_and__0_7370927_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/10/Mac__N_Cheese_with_Wagyu_Beef_Bacon_and__0_7370927_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/10/Mac__N_Cheese_with_Wagyu_Beef_Bacon_and__0_7370927_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Executive Chef Adam West from Local Yocal BBQ & Grill." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Mac 'n Cheese for Dad</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 11 2019 08:40AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>From Executive Chef Adam West- Local Yocal BBQ & Grill</p><p> </p><p>2 lb Elbow Macaroni</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/good-day/recipes/haywire-mini-tacos" title="Haywire Mini Tacos" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/08/Haywire_Mini_Tacos_0_7366989_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/08/Haywire_Mini_Tacos_0_7366989_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/08/Haywire_Mini_Tacos_0_7366989_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/08/Haywire_Mini_Tacos_0_7366989_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/08/Haywire_Mini_Tacos_0_7366989_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Haywire Mini Tacos" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Haywire Mini Tacos</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 07 2019 12:46PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 08 2019 10:18AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Mini Kobe Tacos</p><p>Spicy Picadillo</p><p>Brown the meat and add the onions, garlic, and jalapeno. Cook until fully cooked. Add the spices and cook for 2 minutes. Strain off the fat. Add the tomatoes and cilantro mix well to incorporate. Remove from heat and use immediately or cool down and hold in an airtight container in the refrigerator until needed.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4028_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4028"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409650_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/abbott-signs-monumental-education-reform-into-law"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/06/11/Abbott_signs__monumental__education_refo_0_7384642_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Abbott_signs__monumental__education_refo_0_20190611224525-407693"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Gov. Abbott signs 'monumental' education reform into law</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/bill-to-ban-cat-declawing-in-austin-in-progress"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/06/10/Bill_to_ban_cat_declawing_in_Austin_in_p_0_7381612_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Bill_to_ban_cat_declawing_in_Austin_in_p_0_20190611024419-407693"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Austin considering citywide ban on cat declawing procedures</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/recipes/conquistador-machacado"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/12/Conquistador_Machacado_0_7387863_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Conquistador_Machacado_0_20190612154735"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Conquistador Machacado</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/bruce-robison-astrodome-"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/12/Bruce_Robison____Astrodome__0_7387771_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Bruce_Robison____Astrodome__0_20190612145724"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Bruce Robison - "Astrodome"</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer id="article_10155_409650_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/child-hit-by-18-wheeler-on-us-290-near-elgin" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2016/01/07/school%20bus%20stop%20sign_1452203147473_694575_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2016/01/07/school%20bus%20stop%20sign_1452203147473_694575_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2016/01/07/school%20bus%20stop%20sign_1452203147473_694575_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2016/01/07/school%20bus%20stop%20sign_1452203147473_694575_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2016/01/07/school%20bus%20stop%20sign_1452203147473_694575_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Child hit by 18-wheeler on US 290 near Elgin</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/bill-to-ban-cat-declawing-in-austin-in-progress" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/06/10/Bill_to_ban_cat_declawing_in_Austin_in_p_0_7381612_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/06/10/Bill_to_ban_cat_declawing_in_Austin_in_p_0_7381612_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/06/10/Bill_to_ban_cat_declawing_in_Austin_in_p_0_7381612_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/06/10/Bill_to_ban_cat_declawing_in_Austin_in_p_0_7381612_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/06/10/Bill_to_ban_cat_declawing_in_Austin_in_p_0_7381612_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Austin considering citywide ban on cat declawing procedures</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/entertainment/2019-acl-music-festival-daily-lineup-released" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/04/30/acl_1556637039761_7188047_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/04/30/acl_1556637039761_7188047_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/04/30/acl_1556637039761_7188047_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/04/30/acl_1556637039761_7188047_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/04/30/acl_1556637039761_7188047_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;courtesy&#x20;Austin&#x20;City&#x20;Limits&#x20;Music&#x20;Festival&#x2e;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>2019 ACL Music Festival daily lineup released</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/recipes/conquistador-machacado" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/12/Conquistador_Machacado_0_7387863_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/12/Conquistador_Machacado_0_7387863_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/12/Conquistador_Machacado_0_7387863_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/12/Conquistador_Machacado_0_7387863_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/12/Conquistador_Machacado_0_7387863_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Conquistador Machacado</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/bruce-robison-astrodome-" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/12/Bruce_Robison____Astrodome__0_7387771_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/12/Bruce_Robison____Astrodome__0_7387771_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/12/Bruce_Robison____Astrodome__0_7387771_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/12/Bruce_Robison____Astrodome__0_7387771_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/12/Bruce_Robison____Astrodome__0_7387771_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Bruce Robison - "Astrodome"</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox4news.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3972_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3972"></span> 