Conquistador Machacado

Recipe for 6 tacos



Chile Pasilla Sauce – Ingredients

1.5oz pasilla chiles

10-12 basil leaves or to taste

2 oz lime juice

½ cup olive oil

1.5-2 tsp salt or to taste

½ cup water

Chile Pasilla Sauce – Steps

1. Remove stems and seeds from chile pasillas

2. Bring water to a boil, remove from heat, add chiles, cover and let sit for 10 minutes

3. Strain chilis from the water (discard water)

4. Slice chiles in 1/8 strips

5. Remove basil from stem and clean

6. Cut basil leaves into small strips

7. Add oil to a hot skillet and add the salt

8. Before oil smokes, add sliced chilies carefully into oil and sauté; monitor cook time to prevent burning but no more than 1 minute

9. Carefully add in sliced basil and lime juice into the oil and remove from heat, blend in and then quickly and carefully pour mixture into a stainless bowl (avoid using glass as the hot oil could crack it)

Shredded Pork Shoulder – Ingredients

3lb pork shoulder

1.5 tsp salt

1.5 tsp paprika

1 oz olive oil

1 tbsp rosemary

1 tbsp thyme

1 small bay leaf

1 clove

¼ cup cooking sherry

¼ cup tequila blanco

Shredded Pork Shoulder – Steps

1. Blend together the thyme, bay leaves, clove, tequila and sherry, and set aside

2. Cut pork shoulder into large chunks (approx. 4”)

3. Season the pork with salt, paprika, oil and sherry mixture in a roasting pan and reserve left over liquid in pan

4. Add to oven preheated to 375 degrees

5. Cook for 4 hours or until shredable, remove from oven allow to cool slightly and shred while still hot

6. Blend in the chile pasilla sauce into the shredded meat

Pico de Gallo – Ingredients

2 cups diced tomatoes

1 cup diced red onions

½ cup diced jalapenos

½ cup diced cilantro

½ cup of lime juice

1.5 tsp of salt or to personal taste

Pico de Gallo – Steps

1. Mix ingredients together

2. Salt to taste

3. Set aside

Eggs – Ingredients

9 Eggs

1.5 tsp of salt or to personal taste

Squeeze of lime juice (a little trick - if you pre-cook the eggs and hold them, the lime will prevent them from turning dark, if serving immediately you can skip this step)

Butter

Eggs – Steps

1. Heat pan to medium/high heat

2. Whisk eggs, salt and lime juice together

3. Butter the pan and add mixture and scramble

Building the taco

1. Take seasoned shredded pork and add to medium/hot pan to reheat and get a bit crispy

2. Portion eggs on hot tortillas

3. Portion the seasoned shredded pork on top of eggs

4. Garnish with pico de gallo

5. Serve